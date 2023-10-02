'I never thought I'd be here': Unbridled joy for Singapore's Shanti Pereira after 200m Asian Games triumph

SINGAPORE: "Give me five minutes," newly minted Asian Games gold medallist Shanti Pereira told volunteers in Mandarin.

"There are a lot of things I would like to say. I won!"

Minutes earlier, Singapore's sprint queen clocked 23.03s to win the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games.

China's Li Yuting took the silver with 23.28s and Bahrain's Edidiong Ofonime Odiong came third at 23.48s. Odiong's compatriot, Salwa Eid Naser, was disqualified for a false start.

This was Singapore’s first athletics gold medal since 1974 when Chee Swee Lee won the women’s 400m.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Pereira fought back tears.

"What a season it's been. So crazy," she said. "I can't really describe how I am feeling right now. I just feel so much joy."