Shanti Pereira finishes sixth in 200m semis heat, misses out on World Athletics Championships finals

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira's impressive outing at the World Athletics Championships ended on Thursday (Aug 24) after she clocked a time of 22.79s in the women's 200m semi-finals.

Competing in the third of three heats at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Pereira finished sixth. Jamaica's reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson took top spot and Sha'Carri Richardson, who won the 100m days ago, finished second.

The top 2 from each of the three heats moved on to the finals, along with athletes from the rest of the field with the next two fastest times.

Pereira placed 17th overall in the semifinals.

Regardless of the outcome, Pereira had made history the day before after becoming the first Singaporean to make a World Championships semi-finals.

In the heats, she crossed the line in 22.57s, smashing her previous national mark of 22.69s. Pereira finished second in her heat, behind Jackson.

The time also meets the qualifying mark for the event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.