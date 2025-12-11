Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira successfully retains SEA Games 100m title

BANGKOK: Shanti Pereira successfully retained her 100m crown at the 33rd SEA Games on Thursday (Dec 11).

At the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, the Singaporean took gold in the final with a time of 11.37s. She had earlier won her heat with a time of 11.46s.

Pereira won both the 100m and 200m at the last edition of the Games in 2023, becoming the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the biennial event.

She won one gold (200m) and clinched a silver (100m) at the Asian Games later that year.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Since then, it has been an up-and-down two years for Pereira.

An injury in 2024 scuppered her preparations for the Paris Olympics, and Pereira’s times were some distance from her best.

Earlier this year, Pereira clinched two silvers at the Asian Championships in May. However, the 29-year-old missed out on a 200m semi-final spot at the World Championships in September.

In the men's 100m final, Marc Brian Louis missed out on a medal, placing fourth with a time of 10.32s.