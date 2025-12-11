Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew progresses at SEA Games, 3 singles players eliminated early

SINGAPORE: Former world champion Loh Kean Yew is the only Singaporean still in the running for a SEA Games badminton singles medal after three of his compatriots were eliminated in the opening round on Thursday (Dec 11).

At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 4 in Pathum Thani, top seed Loh was made to work for his win by Philippines' Jewel Angelo Albo.

But the world number 10 held his nerve and registered a 21-17, 21-19 victory against Albo, who is 214th in the world.

Loh will next face Indonesia’s Zaki Ubaidillah.

However, he will not be joined by world number 21 and men's singles third seed Jason Teh. Teh was upset by Malaysia's world number 38 Justin Hoh 20-22, 15-21 in 50 minutes.