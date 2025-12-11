Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew progresses at SEA Games, 3 singles players eliminated early
Loh Kean Yew is the only Singapore player left in the singles draw.
SINGAPORE: Former world champion Loh Kean Yew is the only Singaporean still in the running for a SEA Games badminton singles medal after three of his compatriots were eliminated in the opening round on Thursday (Dec 11).
At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 4 in Pathum Thani, top seed Loh was made to work for his win by Philippines' Jewel Angelo Albo.
But the world number 10 held his nerve and registered a 21-17, 21-19 victory against Albo, who is 214th in the world.
Loh will next face Indonesia’s Zaki Ubaidillah.
However, he will not be joined by world number 21 and men's singles third seed Jason Teh. Teh was upset by Malaysia's world number 38 Justin Hoh 20-22, 15-21 in 50 minutes.
Both of Singapore's women's singles representatives were beaten by higher-ranked Malaysian opponents.
World number 150 Insyirah Khan lost 16-21, 15-21 to Malaysia’s world-ranked 46 Wong Ling Ching, while world number 192 Jaslyn Hooi fell to world number 43 K Letshanaa 17-21, 20-22.
Singapore are without the services of world number 18 Yeo Jia Min after it was announced on Wednesday that she had not fully recovered from a recent injury, and would not compete in the singles' event.
Yeo, who was one of Singapore’s two flag bearers at the Games’ opening ceremony on Tuesday, also did not feature in the team event.
Earlier in the Games, Singapore's women's and men's teams clinched bronzes.
Singapore's badminton players took home three bronzes at the last edition of the Games in Cambodia, in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!