Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew upset by unseeded Indonesian opponent, out of SEA Games men's singles

BANGKOK: Singapore's long wait for a men’s singles SEA Games gold will go on after top seed Loh Kean Yew was upset by Indonesia’s world number 48 Zaki Ubaidillah in the quarter-finals.

At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 4 in Pathum Thani, the world number 10’s quest to become the first man to win singles gold since Wong Shoon Keat in 1983 ended as he lost 21-19, 21-10.

The unseeded Indonesian next faces Malaysia’s fourth seed Leong Jun Hao on Saturday (Dec 13).

In the opening round, Loh was made to work for his win by the Philippines' Jewel Angelo Albo. He beat the world number 214th 214th-ranked player 21-17, 21-19.