SEA Games golds for Gan Ching Hwee, men's relay team, as young Singaporeans break national records

BANGKOK: Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee, the source of inspiration for many a young swimmer, took motivation from two teenagers on Friday (Dec 12) prior to winning gold for Singapore.

Gan, and the men's relay team, clinched Singapore's two golds on day three of swimming competition at the 33rd SEA Games, bringing the swimmers' total gold medal tally to seven.

And there was more cause for celebration as 14-year-old Julia Yeo and 15-year-old Russel Pang, both SEA Games debutants, clocked new national records.

Julia's finished fourth in the 200m backstroke, with a time of 2:16.51. This eclipsed the 2009 national record set by Tao Li.

"I'm shocked (that I broke the national record)," said the Singapore Sports School student. "I'm glad that my hard work paid off."