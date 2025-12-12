Sisters shine for Singapore as Amanda and Emma Yap clinch artistic gymnastics silvers at SEA Games

BANGKOK: Sisters Emma and Amanda Yap clinched two silvers for Singapore at the 33rd SEA Games on Friday (Dec 12).

At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 5 in Pathum Thani, 16-year-old Amanda scored 12.733 and finished behind Malaysia’s Yeap Kang Xian (13.233) in the balance beam event. Aleah Finnegan of the Philippines clinched bronze (12.467).

She ends a two-decade-long wait for an individual SEA Games balance beam medal.

According to the Singapore National Olympic Council, the last Singaporean to clinch an individual balance beam medal at the SEA Games was Tabitha Tay in 2005. Tay took silver.

In October, Amanda made history as the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for a world championships final, eventually placing sixth in the balance beam event.