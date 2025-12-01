Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee eyes gold sweep at upcoming SEA Games

SIGHTS ON ASIAN GLORY

At the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore in July, Gan was the country’s top performer and its only finalist.

Just a year earlier at the Paris Olympics, she set national records in the 800m and 1,500m freestyle. She finished ninth in the latter, narrowly missing out on what would have been a historic final.

Gan has already set her sights beyond Bangkok.

Next year will bring the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, followed by the Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

She is determined to improve on her near-miss in Hangzhou in 2023.

“My goal at the Asian Games would be to medal. I finished fourth place at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou. So I think the medal will be something that I'll be aiming for,” she said.

“We've identified certain areas, like technical aspects of my stroke that can be worked on, like my pull, my catch and stuff like that,” she added.

“On top of that, we've also been working on more speed-related stuff, instead of the usual long-distance stuff.”

Coach Chia added that her preparations for the SEA Games have been designed with the Asian Games in mind.

“This technical improvement, this phase that we've been doing, improving skills by using technology … are all part of that journey to help her swim well at the Asian Games next year,” he added.

Standing in her way is a strong field that includes Olympic medallist Kayla Sanchez of the Philippines, who is expected to mount a keen challenge.

But her recent form suggests Gan is arriving in Bangkok right where she wants to be.