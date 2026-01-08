LONDON, Jan ‌7 : Docudrama "Giant" brings the story of Britain's former world champion "Prince" Naseem Hamed to the big screen, with Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan portraying the boxer and his trainer.

Hamed held multiple featherweight world titles in a career lasting from 1992 to 2002 and was famed for his spectacular entrances and ringside antics.

"Giant" follows Hamed's rise from humble beginnings, focusing on his relationship with mentor and trainer Brendan Ingle.

Irishman Ingle, played by Brosnan, runs a gym in ‌the English city of Sheffield, seeking to inspire youngsters to swap ‌life in the streets for the ring. When Hamed's Yemeni parents send their sons there to better equip them against racist bullies, 7-year-old Naseem stands out with his fast footwork and swagger. Ingle's unorthodox training methods and Hamed's talent propel the two to the top of the sport, but success tests their bond.

"It's a story of two men who are wildly ambitious ... who know what it's like to be ‍on the outside of life and have this ferocious passion to be great," said Brosnan premiering the film in London on Wednesday.

Brothers Ghaith and Ali Saleh play Hamed at ages 7 and 12, while El-Masry portrays the boxer at his peak.

El-Masry spent four weeks preparing for the role, training 12 hours a day, ​losing 8 kg (18 pounds) and watching archive ‌footage to hone in on Hamed's movements and bravado.

"Massive boots to fill. He was one of my heroes growing up," said El-Masry.

Sylvester Stallone was an executive producer for "Giant", which ​was written and directed by Rowan Athale.

Athale described the movie as a "fractured love story between a father and a ⁠son".

The late Ingle's contributions to boxing and ‌his community "needed to be focused on", Athale said.

"He's as brilliant in his field as Naz was ​in his, so I wanted to give them equal time."

Hamed, 51, who showed his support by attending the London premiere, was not involved in the production.

"To be really honest, ‍this is not a story about me. It's a film about the prince and his trainer. It's not ⁠really had my input at all, so it's some good parts and there's some bad parts," Hamed said, adding he ​was planning a documentary series ‌about his life with actor Mark Wahlberg.

"Giant" begins its global theatrical rollout on ‍January ​8.