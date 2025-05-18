Bradley juggles Ryder Cup duties with push for PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Keegan Bradley worked his way up the leaderboard during the third round of the PGA Championship all while still keeping tabs on fellow Americans who are expected to be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team he captains later this year.

Bradley carded a three-under-par 68 in windy conditions at Quail Hollow Club to reach five under on the week, which left him in a share of eighth place and six shots back of Scottie Scheffler going into Sunday's final round.

While Bradley would be excused for putting his captain's duties aside this weekend as he chases a second career major title, he said he was definitely watching as fellow Americans Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau tussled for the lead.

"I was really excited to see Scottie and Bryson up there," said Bradley. "I'm always taking a peek at the leaderboard to see where I am and where our guys are at. I love looking up there and seeing the leaderboard packed with Americans."

Bradley, who could make himself a captain's pick for his own team, said earlier this week that he is operating each day as if he is the captain only, but set next month's U.S. Open as a deadline to reevaluate where things stand.

The 38-year-old Bradley is 22nd on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list that determines the six automatic qualifiers for the 12-player team he will lead into the September 26-28 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

Bradley would need a remarkable stretch to gain an automatic bid but will get a solid chance to make up some ground when the year's second major comes to a conclusion on Sunday.

"No matter what happens tomorrow, with these finishing holes, you just never know what's going to happen," said Bradley.

"It seems like I'll be out ahead of the leaders, which is kind of nice, and you know, hopefully go out there and shoot a great score. But we're in a good spot."