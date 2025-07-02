Branthwaite commits long-term future to Everton amid interest from rivals

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new long-term deal that will keep him on Merseyside until 2030, the club said on Wednesday, after media reports that the Englishman had drawn interest from some of the Premier League's heavyweight sides.

Branthwaite has formed a strong partnership with James Tarkowski in the heart of the Toffees' defence, making 86 appearances in all competitions for the club since his 2020 move from English fifth-tier side Carlisle United.

The 23-year-old England international, who has been capped once, had been linked to top clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. His previous deal was set to expire in 2027.

"I'm over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about," Branthwaite told evertontv.

"The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.

"I know the club. I feel loved by the players – we've got a good group here – and the fans. Over the past few years, I've seen the impact the fans have on us as a team and how much it means to them."

Everton are preparing for a new era with the men's team moving from Goodison Park, the club's home since 1892, to a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Branthwaite said it was an exciting project and something he wanted to be part of.

"Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we're all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season," said Branthwaite, who won the Club's Players' Player of the Season in 2023-24.

Everton, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season, kick off their new campaign with a trip to promoted Leeds United on August 18.