Brazil bask in festive welcome in Kolkata ahead of India friendly

KOLKATA, Oct 2 : Brazil received a warm welcome from fans in Kolkata ahead of Saturday's friendly with India, and manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to showcase an entertaining game for the supporters that matches the festive occasion.

Brazil and their rivals Argentina both have large dedicated fanbases in the soccer-mad East Indian city, where the fans' love for the flamboyant brilliance of South American football goes back decades.

Entire neighbourhoods are draped in Brazil and Argentina colours during the World Cup, and the Salt Lake Stadium had sold-out crowds of more than 60,000 when Argentina played a friendly here in 2011, and Brazil competed in the U-17 World Cup six years later.

"We know how this region loves the national team... we are happy to be here to play against India," Ancelotti told reporters on Friday, a day after throngs of fans welcomed the team at the airport.

"All these games... are good preparation and a good opportunity to show what we can do.

"I would like the players to enjoy themselves, to play with happiness in every game. You want to play with joy."

'A WAY OF THANKING THE INDIAN PEOPLE'

India, 138th in the world rankings, are the lowest-ranked opponents five-time world champions Brazil have faced since 1998, when they played 185th-ranked Andorra.

But captain Marquinhos said the match was also a way to thank Brazil's supporters in India.

"Of course, the focus is always very much on playing well and winning the match, but being here is also a way of thanking the Indian people for their support and for following the Brazilian national team all these years, throughout its history," he said.

"This is also the second-largest group of supporters of the national team outside Brazil, so it’s a pleasure and an honour."

Brazil, who are coming off a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 win in two friendlies with Australia, are building up a new generation of players that can bring the World Cup back to the country for the first time since 2002.

"Other teams have improved a lot," said Ancelotti.

"In my personal opinion, the talent Brazil was able to show in 2002 was big talent. Football has changed. There is more teamwork now."

Ancelotti said Saturday's match will be another chance for him to try out new players.

"It's not a test, but an opportunity," he said.