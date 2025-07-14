Brazil launch Women's Copa America title defence with 2-0 win over Venezuela

QUITO :Brazil got their quest for a ninth Women's Copa America crown off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday in Quito.

Venezuela created the better early chances with Dayana Rodriguez trying her luck from distance with a powerful long-range effort that went wide and Barbara Olivieri going close after a corner.

Brazil got the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark with Amanda Gutierres finishing off a well-worked move that began with Isadora Haas's deep cross to Giovana, who set up the striker to slot home.

Venezuela pushed hard for the equaliser after the break and Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena had to make saves to deny a long-range effort from Deyna Castellanos and a header from Verónica Herrera.

Venezuelan keeper Nayluisa Caceres was also kept busy and prevented Brazil from increasing their lead by saving Duda Sampaio's free kick.

The defending champions sealed victory when Sampaio converted Giovana's header with a brilliant finish two minutes before the end.

"I'm leaving happy with the victory because it was a very difficult match, the quality of the Venezuelan team was surprising," Sampaio said. "South American teams have improved in quality."

The victory took Brazil's record in the competition to 48 wins, 1 draw and two defeats from their 51 games. It was also their seventh successive win over Venezuela in the tournament.

Brazil face Bolivia on Wednesday while Venezuela meet Colombia in their next Group B fixtures.