Brazil score twice late on to beat Croatia 3-1 in World Cup tune-up

March 31 : Brazil beat Croatia 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up in Orlando on Tuesday, with Igor Thiago converting a late penalty and Gabriel Martinelli adding a stoppage-time goal to seal the win.

The match at Camping World Stadium served as Brazil's final chance to assess their options before coach Carlo Ancelotti names his World Cup squad, while it marked their first meeting with Croatia since their quarter-final defeat at Qatar 2022.

"We know the process has been difficult for everyone. We know we need to improve a lot of things, but we’re a powerhouse of players," Casemiro told Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

"We’ll come back strong and give it our all at the World Cup... We know that expectations are always very high for the national team and we have to rise to that challenge."

Brazil, who lost 2-1 to France last week, dominated possession from the outset and created their first clear chance in the 20th minute when Danilo’s effort was blocked by Dominik Livakovic.

The Croatian goalkeeper denied Joao Pedro with a low save before producing an outstanding stop to keep out Matheus Cunha as Brazil continued to press.

Croatia offered little in response, with Andrej Kramaric’s tame effort comfortably gathered by Bento, who later made a fine save to deny Luka Vuskovic’s header.

Brazil finally made their pressure count shortly before halftime. Matheus Cunha released Vinicius Jr, who drove forward past three defenders before setting up Danilo for a composed first-time finish.

Croatia had more of the ball after the break and equalized in the 84th minute when Lovro Majer slipped between defenders to meet Toni Fruk's cross and guide the ball past goalkeeper Bento.

The equaliser sparked Brazil into action and they restored their lead four minutes later when Thiago converted from the penalty spot after Endrick was brought down in the box.

Martinelli then sealed the win in stoppage time with a low finish.

"Being here today is the biggest achievement of my life,” Thiago said, after earning his first call-up to the national team following an outstanding season with Brentford.

"I want to thank the coach. I know how difficult it is with so many quality players in my position."

Brazil will face Egypt in a friendly in June before kicking off their World Cup campaign in Group C against Morocco. Croatia have two more friendlies, against Belgium and Slovenia, before facing England in their Group L opener.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 and is being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.