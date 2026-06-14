Brazil striker Thiago to start World Cup match against Morocco

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 13 : Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made a surprise decision to select striker Igor Thiago over Matheus Cunha to start in their World Cup Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday.

• Brazil starting lineup includes forward Igor Thiago who will make his debut in a World Cup alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha.

• Last season the Brentford striker was the first Brazilian to score more than 20 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

• Roger Ibanez and Douglas Santos to start as full backs with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.

• Neymar misses the game as he recovers from a calf injury.

• Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi selects midfielder Bilal El Khannouss to start in place of injured Abde Ezzalzouli.

• Brazil and Morocco are in Group C with Scotland and Haiti.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Igor Thiago.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Brahim Diaz.