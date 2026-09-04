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Brazilian Martinelli joins Saudi Al-Hilal from Arsenal
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Brazilian Martinelli joins Saudi Al-Hilal from Arsenal

Brazilian Martinelli joins Saudi Al-Hilal from Arsenal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Brazilian Martinelli joins Saudi Al-Hilal from Arsenal
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores a penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Phil Noble
04 Sep 2026 01:48AM
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Sept 3 :  Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has joined Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal after a seven-year spell at Arsenal, both clubs said on Thursday.

Since joining the club in 2019, the 25-year-old made 278 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 62 goals, helping them win the Premier League last season, the FA Cup in 2020 and the FA Community Shield in 2023. 

"The board of directors of Al-Hilal Club, headed by His Highness Prince Nawaf bin Saad, signed Brazilian player Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal FC, to represent Al-Hilal first football team for four years," Al-Hilal said on their website.

"Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Gabi for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family well for the future," the English champions said on their website.

Martinelli followed Premier League players Crysencio Summerville and Ollie Watkins, who joined the Saudi club this year from West Ham United and Aston Villa. 

Source: Reuters
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