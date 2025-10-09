Brazil's Ancelotti credits team spirit as key to World Cup ambitions

SEOUL :Player attitude counts for more than tactical strategy, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Thursday as he aims to make the five-time world champions once again a major force on the global stage.

With limited preparation time after arriving in May from Real Madrid, the Italian coach is relying on team spirit and individual talent to overcome challenges with the World Cup in North America approaching next year.

Speaking ahead of Brazil's friendly against South Korea on Friday in Seoul, Ancelotti said that tactical development has been hindered by a lack of training sessions with the full squad.

"I think more tactical work is needed to refine game strategy. All of this can be very important, but the most important part is not the strategy, it is the attitude of the players on the pitch. For that, it doesn't take much time to prepare," Ancelotti told a press conference.

In his first four matches in charge, Ancelotti has alternated between a 4-2-4 formation, which yielded victories over Paraguay and Chile, and a 4-3-3 system used in a draw with Ecuador and a loss to Bolivia at the 4,100 metres altitude of El Alto last month.

Despite mixed results, he expressed satisfaction with Brazil's defensive organisation.

"I really liked the team's defensive play in June and September. The team defended very well - compact, united, committed, intense," Ancelotti said.

"Where the team needs to improve is with the ball in possession. The team has to show the individual quality it has, and we have a lot of it.

"You can play with four, three, or five in attack, but what matters is the quality shown on the pitch. What I really like is the team atmosphere. It's very positive because of the players' attitude and professionalism."

Ancelotti also stressed that the team must be united if they are to win a record-extending sixth World Cup.

"Each of us thinks about the goal, which is very clear: we have to win the World Cup, not be the best player in the world. I want players who think they want to be in the World Cup to win, not to be the best," he added.

Brazil will play another friendly against Japan at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium on Tuesday.