Brazil's Marta weighs motherhood against 2027 World Cup dream

Brazil's 39-year-old forward Marta said it was “too early to tell” whether she would play in her home 2027 World Cup, as the six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year considers balancing her dream of becoming a mother with extending her career.

Marta told Globo's Esporte Espetacular on Sunday that while playing in the tournament remains a possibility, her desire to have a child could ultimately decide her future.

"I don't know whether I'll still be playing in 2027 or whether I'll be fit," Marta said.

"It's too early to say that I'm definitely going to play, I still have a very strong desire to be a mother. So, I might wake up one day and decide to call my doctor to see if it's still possible. If it is, then bye, I have to go," she added.

The veteran forward, who has played in six World Cups without winning the title, added that, regardless of her participation, she hopes Brazil will have a memorable tournament.

"I hope that Brazil can uphold its tradition of throwing a beautiful party, enjoying the moment and welcoming people warmly. This competition is unique for our continent and South America."

With her contract with the National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride running until 2026, Marta is currently focusing on helping Brazil win the Copa America.

"Brazil is the favourite, and we know it. We know our responsibility to bring home the title. But it's no use just being the favourite if you don't perform and make things happen on the pitch," she added.

Brazil, in Group B, will kick off their Copa America campaign against Venezuela on Sunday, seeking their ninth title.