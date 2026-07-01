Brazil's Paqueta suffers muscle injury, doubtful for round of 16

June 30 : Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta suffered a muscle injury to the back of his left thigh during their 2-1 victory over Japan in the World Cup round of 32 on Monday, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Tuesday.

• Paqueta was forced off at halftime, replaced by forward Endrick.

• The CBF did not provide a timetable for Paqueta's recovery, leaving uncertainty over his availability for Brazil's next match.

• "Paqueta underwent scans on Tuesday that confirmed a muscle injury to the back of his left thigh," the CBF said in a statement.

• "The player will undergo an intensive treatment programme under the supervision of the national team's medical staff, with the aim of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible," it added.

• Brazil will face the winner of Ivory Coast v Norway in the round of 16 on Sunday in New Jersey.