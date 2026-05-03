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Brentford go sixth with win over relegation-threatened West Ham
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Brentford go sixth with win over relegation-threatened West Ham

Brentford go sixth with win over relegation-threatened West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 2, 2026 Brentford's Josh Dasilva in action with West Ham United's Oliver Scarles REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Brentford go sixth with win over relegation-threatened West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 2, 2026 Brentford's Michael Kayode and Igor Thiago celebrate their first goal, an own goal scored by West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Brentford go sixth with win over relegation-threatened West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 2, 2026 Brentford's Michael Kayode and Igor Thiago celebrate their first goal, an own goal scored by West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos REUTERS/Tony O Brien
03 May 2026 12:07AM
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LONDON, May 2 : Igor Thiago scored his 22nd Premier League goal as Brentford beat West Ham United 3-0 to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe and dent West Ham's survival hopes on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Thiago converted from the penalty spot early in the second half to double the lead given to the hosts by a Konstantinos Mavropanos own goal after 15 minutes.

Luckless West Ham hit the woodwork three times and also had an equaliser ruled out for offside by VAR.

Mikkel Damsgaard's cool finish late on secured the victory for Brentford that put them in sixth place with 51 points.

West Ham remain in 17th position, two points above Tottenham Hotspur who could leapfrog them out of the relegation zone if they win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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