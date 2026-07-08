Brentford sign forward Anthony from Burnley

July 7 : Brentford have signed forward Jaidon Anthony from Burnley on a four-year contract with an option for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee after scoring nine goals in 38 appearances last season across all competitions at Burnley, who were relegated to the second-tier Championship.

"We've been aware of Jaidon's journey for a long time and have always admired him from afar," said Brentford head coach Keith Andrews,

"He did really well last season, which is difficult in a team that got relegated."

Anthony made 81 appearances in all competitions for Burnley across two seasons, having initially joined on loan from Bournemouth before completing a permanent move last summer.

Brentford begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22.