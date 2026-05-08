Brighton head coach Huerzeler agrees contract extension until 2029

LONDON, May 7 : Brighton and Hove Albion have moved to ward off potential suitors for head coach Fabian Huerzeler by agreeing a contract extension with the German until June 2029.

The 33-year-old Huerzeler, the youngest head coach in the Premier League, joined Brighton from St Pauli in 2024 and finished an impressive eighth in his first season.

Brighton could go even higher this season as they are eighth with three games left, two points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth and in the hunt for European qualification.

"Since his appointment, Fabian has continued the progress the club has made in recent seasons with consistent on-pitch performances, and he has developed a clear playing identity," Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said.

"This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place. During his time as head coach the team has shown resilience, intensity and control. With three games to play we are pushing for a strong finish."

Huerzeler's impressive progress at Brighton has bolstered his reputation as one of Europe's brightest young coaches and led to speculation he could be targeted in the summer.

But in agreeing a new deal he said the club's "long-term vision" matched his own ambition.

"I absolutely love working for this club and living in the city and I am delighted to have agreed a new contract," he said.

"From the beginning our focus has always been on forging an identity, developing the team, challenging the establishment and pushing our standards every day.

"I'm proud of what we have done so far, and even more excited about what is still to come."

Brighton host Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend as they seek to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe.