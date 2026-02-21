Brighton's Milner breaks Premier League appearance record

LONDON: James Milner set a new record of 654 Premier League appearances when the 40-year-old started for Brighton in Saturday's (Feb 21) trip to Brentford.

Milner moves ahead of former Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry.

After breaking into the Leeds team and becoming the youngest ever Premier League goalscorer at the time as a 16-year-old, Milner also enjoyed spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

He has won three Premier League titles during his time at City and Liverpool, as well as two FA Cups and the Champions League.

"He's a role model on the pitch and beside the pitch," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who is eight years younger than Milner.

"There's no surprise why he's there where he is at the moment because he has such a great discipline.

"He has such a great effort every day and he is never satisfied. He keeps going and it's a great opportunity for him.

"It's a great day for him to show us again why he is the record-holder regarding the Premier League games."