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Brighton sign Algeria defender Hadjam on deal until 2031
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Brighton sign Algeria defender Hadjam on deal until 2031

Brighton sign Algeria defender Hadjam on deal until 2031

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Algeria v Austria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Algeria's Jaouen Hadjam in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff

26 Aug 2026 04:10AM
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Aug 25 : Algeria defender Jaouen Hadjam has joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Swiss champions Young Boys for an undisclosed fee on a contract until 2031, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Paris-born left back played for France at youth level before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2023. He has earned 21 caps for his country and played at this year's World Cup.

Hadjam, 23, made 98 appearances for Young Boys in all competitions after joining the Swiss side from Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2024. He played in Paris St Germain's youth academy.

Brighton started their league campaign by beating Europa League holders Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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