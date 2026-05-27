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Britain seeks 9,000 volunteers for 2027 Tour de France Grand Departs
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Britain seeks 9,000 volunteers for 2027 Tour de France Grand Departs

Britain seeks 9,000 volunteers for 2027 Tour de France Grand Departs

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 3 - Nice to Sisteron - France - August 31, 2020. A woman carries a yellow umbrella with the Tour de France logo as the peloton passes by. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/ File Photo

27 May 2026 07:01PM
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May 27 : Grand Depart GB has opened a nationwide search for 9,000 volunteers to support the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes across Britain in 2027, with applications open from Wednesday until September 1.

It will be the first time a nation other than France has hosted both men's and women's Grand Departs in the same year. The men's three British stages run from July 2-4, taking the race from Edinburgh to Carlisle, Keswick to Liverpool, and Welshpool to Cardiff.

• Volunteers needed across all six British stages - three men's and three women's - spanning Scotland, England and Wales.

• Anyone aged 16 and over can apply, with no prior volunteering experience required.

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• Roles cover event operations and spectator experience on both races, with full training provided.

• Volunteers aged 18 to 25 will be eligible for the Readiness to Work scheme offering employability skills training and career mentoring across multiple sectors.

• British Cycling also calls on government to commit 30 million pounds ($40.31 million) in capital investment for new and upgraded cycling facilities across Britain to reach underserved communities.

($1 = 0.7442 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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