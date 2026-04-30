Britain's Draper to miss French Open with ongoing knee injury

April 29 : Briton Jack Draper will not compete at next month's French Open as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the former world number four said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old left-hander was forced to retire midway through his first-round match against Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open earlier this month due to a problem with his right leg.

Draper, ranked 28th in the world, had returned to action only in February after six months out with a niggling left arm injury, having also missed the Australian Open.

His best Grand Slam singles result came at the 2024 U.S. Open, where he reached the semi-finals.

"My knee is on the mend and I've started back hitting balls, but unfortunately I have been advised not to play Roland Garros," Draper wrote on Instagram.

"As gutting as it is to miss another Slam, the advice is not to rush straight back into playing five-set tennis on clay.

"Off the back of the arm injury I sustained last year, I've been restricted with my training and by giving myself the time to heal and build, I can be the player I want to be out there once again. See you soon!"

The French Open main draw gets underway on May 24.