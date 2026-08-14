Britain's Hunt completes sprint double with 200m gold at Euro championships

Aug 13 : Britain's Amy Hunt completed a sprint double at the European Athletics Championships on Thursday, winning the women's 200 metres gold after claiming the 100m title on Monday.

Hunt held off a strong field to cross the line in 22.19 seconds, with Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke closing fast to take silver in 22.28 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith, Hunt's training partner and compatriot, missed out on second place by just 0.01 seconds, her seventh European Championships medal of her career.

The 24-year-old Hunt, who won the 100m in 11.00 seconds on Monday, could complete a sprint quadruple should Britain triumph in the 4x100m relay and the mixed 4x100m relay.

Ireland's Mark English, 33, won the men's 800m in 1:45.26, becoming the first Irishman to win a European Championships gold medal. Croatia's Marino Bloudek settled for silver, while Spain's Mohamed Attaoui rounded out the podium.