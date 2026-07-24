British Open winner Fox looks forward to showing off Claret Jug, finding a steak pie in New Zealand

July 24 : Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends, tuck into a favourite local pie and, if weather permits, sneak in a round of golf.

The newly crowned champion cut short the post-major whirlwind to fly home, saying it was important to share the moment with those closest to him after becoming the first New Zealander since Bob Charles in 1963 to win golf's oldest major.

"We made kind of a little bit of a last-minute decision to come home and celebrate with friends and family while it's still fresh," the 39-year-old told reporters at Auckland airport.

"I'm definitely not fresh at the moment ... but excited to be home."

After an emotional week, Fox found it a blessing to have a long-haul flight with no Wi-Fi, allowing him to enjoy a glass of wine and some much-needed sleep before starting another busy schedule in New Zealand to catch up with people.

"(I will) just spend some time with mum and dad. I'll get the trophy out of the case and show it off," said the burly late bloomer.

"And probably wouldn't mind a pie either."

Fox has his sights set on a steak, bacon jam, and cheese pie from a favourite local bakery, a classic Kiwi comfort food.

The father-of-two said his young daughters were thrilled by the famous trophy and had already claimed it as their own.

"They think it's their trophy," he said with a smile.

"I haven't quite had the heart to break it to them that it's mine, and I've got to give it back at some point."

Fox's win at Royal Birkdale on the Irish Sea coast sparked a wave of celebration across New Zealand, dominating television bulletins and sports coverage for days across the country where the last men's major winner was Michael Campbell at the 2005 U.S. Open.

He said he hoped to grab a round of golf with some friends and maybe do a bit of fishing but thought New Zealand's wet winter weather would probably put a dampener on both plans.

"I feel like I'm going to get pulled in every direction possible over the next 10 days or so. But yeah, it's definitely nice to be home," he added.