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Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red
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Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 5 - Falset to Roquetes - Roquetes, Spain - August 26, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's James Matthew Brennan celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 5 - Falset to Roquetes - Roquetes, Spain - August 26, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's James Matthew Brennan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5 REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 5 - Falset to Roquetes - Roquetes, Spain - August 26, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's James Matthew Brennan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5 REUTERS/Bruna Casas
02 Sep 2026 11:45PM
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Sept 2 : Briton Matthew Brennan prevailed in a chaotic sprint for the finish line in stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, as the 21-year-old Visma - Lease a Bike rider claimed his third stage win in his maiden Grand Tour.

Brennan, who also won the second and fourth stages, beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish in Lorca.

Red jersey holder Enric Mas (Movistar) retained his overall lead ahead of four-times winner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as nearly the entire peloton crossed the finish line together after the 156.1-km ride from Cartagena.

Source: Reuters
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