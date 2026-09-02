Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Sept 2 : Briton Matthew Brennan prevailed in a chaotic sprint for the finish line in stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, as the 21-year-old Visma - Lease a Bike rider claimed his third stage win in his maiden Grand Tour.

Brennan, who also won the second and fourth stages, beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish in Lorca.

Red jersey holder Enric Mas (Movistar) retained his overall lead ahead of four-times winner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as nearly the entire peloton crossed the finish line together after the 156.1-km ride from Cartagena.