Brown rejects 'two-horse race' assessment, expects Max move

LONDON :McLaren boss Zak Brown dismissed suggestions the Formula One title was a two-horse race between his drivers and said Red Bull's Max Verstappen remained a contender for a fifth championship in a row and was also likely to join Mercedes.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads teammate Lando Norris by 15 points, with Verstappen now 61 points behind the Australian after 11 of 24 races.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said in Austria at the weekend, after Verstappen was shunted out on the opening lap, that the battle was effectively over before the mid-point of the season.

"It looks very much like a two-horse race. They (McLaren) have got a cushion to the rest of the field," Horner told reporters.

But Brown told Reuters at an event for McLaren fans in London's Trafalgar Square that it was far too early to say that.

"I think it's a four maybe even a five (horse race)," said the American.

"We're in a great position but we know how quickly things can change in Formula One. Max isn't that far behind and he's that awesome, and then George (Russell) isn't far behind him and you can definitely see Mercedes is getting tougher and tougher and are not far away.

"And nor is Ferrari so I think (Charles) Leclerc, Max and George, it's way too early to not have them in the race.

"Maybe ask me that question in another five races and I'll answer it differently. But right now I see those five all in contention for the championship."

Verstappen has been linked repeatedly with Mercedes, who have acknowledged talks with the Dutch driver about a future switch, with 2027 looking more likely.

Brown has said before that he expected Verstappen to join Mercedes eventually and he stood by that.

"There's a lot of noise. I'm a believer of where there's smoke there's fire. No one's kind of denying anything, no one's making firm 'I'm gonna be in this car next year'," he explained.

"So in my experience and reading the tea leaves I feel like something's going on, maybe something's even already done ... it's what makes Formula One fun - there's always some storyline for everyone to follow, so I think I stand by my prediction."