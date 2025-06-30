Bruins F Morgan Geekie agrees to 6-year, $33M extension

Forward Morgan Geekie and the Boston Bruins have agreed to a six-year, $33 million contract extension through the 2030-31 season.

Geekie, 26, scored 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) in 77 games with the Bruins in 2024-25, setting career highs across the board. He was second on the team in points, goals, even-strength goals (29) and even-strength points (48).

Carolina selected Geekie in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, and he has appeared in 333 career games with the Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken and Bruins with 159 points (72 goals, 87 assists).

On Monday, the Bruins also announced they had agreed to terms with defenseman Henri Jokiharju on a three-year, $9 million contract through the 2027-28 season, with forward John Beecher on a one-year, $900,000 contract and with goaltender Michael DiPietro on a two-year deal worth $812,500 per year.

Jokiharju, 25, played in 60 games with Boston and the Buffalo Sabres last season, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Beecher, the Bruins' first-round draft pick in 2019, appeared in 78 games during the 2024-25 season. The 24-year-old contributed 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

DiPietro, 25, appeared in 40 games with Providence of the American Hockey League last season, posting a record of 26-8-5, with a 2.05 goals against average, .927 save percentage and four shutouts.

-Field Level Media