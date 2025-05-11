Brumbies allay injury concerns over Wallabies flyhalf Lolesio

Australia flyhalf Noah Lolesio has been cleared by his ACT Brumbies team of serious injury after leaving the field on a stretcher and in a neck brace during his side's 33-14 Super Rugby Pacific win over the Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

Lolesio was carried off by medics 20 minutes into the game at Perth Rectangular Stadium amid concerns the 25-year-old had suffered a spinal injury, 10 weeks before the Wallabies take on the British and Irish Lions.

"Noah was transported to the Royal Perth Hospital for further assessment and underwent medical imaging," the Brumbies said in a statement.

"We are pleased to report that scans have cleared him of any serious injury.

"Noah is in good spirits and will continue to be monitored by the club's medical team over the coming days. A timeline for his return to play will be determined based on ongoing assessment and symptom resolution."

Lolesio suffered the injury a day after the Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii was carried off the field in the New South Wales Waratahs' 28-21 loss to the Queensland Reds.

The rugby league convert will miss the Waratahs' clash with the Canterbury Crusaders on Friday but coach Dan McKellar allayed concerns the former Sydney Roosters winger had suffered any broken bones.

Australia will face the British and Irish Lions in the first of three tests in Brisbane on July 19 before further clashes in Melbourne on July 26 and Sydney on August 2.