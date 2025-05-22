Brunei DPMM will not participate in Singapore Premier League from next season: FAS

SINGAPORE: Brunei DPMM FC will not participate in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) after this season, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Thursday (May 22).

In a media release, FAS said that the Brunei-based club had expressed "intent" to compete in "other leagues" and that the decision follows discussions between both parties.

DPMM have said that they will join the Malaysia Super League (MSL) next season, but the MSL has yet to confirm this publicly.

"DPMM has been a respected member of the SPL and a valued partner in the development of regional football. Their staff and players have consistently displayed an exemplary sporting spirit, and the club’s impact on Singapore football will be long remembered. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours,” said FAS general secretary Chew Chun-Liang.

“While we are sad to see them go, we understand the club’s position and we part ways with our full support and appreciation."

DPMM joined the SPL, then the S.League, in 2009. However, due to a global ban on the Football Association of Brunei Darussalam, the club sat out a number of seasons before rejoining the league in 2012.

They went on to win league titles in 2015 and 2019 and also lifted the Singapore League Cup three times.

As a result of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions in Brunei, the club pulled out of the league during the 2020 season, and resumed participation last season.