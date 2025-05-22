Brunei DPMM will not participate in Singapore Premier League from next season: FAS
In a media release, FAS said that the Brunei-based club had expressed "intent" to compete in "other leagues".
SINGAPORE: Brunei DPMM FC will not participate in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) after this season, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Thursday (May 22).
In a media release, FAS said that the Brunei-based club had expressed "intent" to compete in "other leagues" and that the decision follows discussions between both parties.
DPMM have said that they will join the Malaysia Super League (MSL) next season, but the MSL has yet to confirm this publicly.
"DPMM has been a respected member of the SPL and a valued partner in the development of regional football. Their staff and players have consistently displayed an exemplary sporting spirit, and the club’s impact on Singapore football will be long remembered. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours,” said FAS general secretary Chew Chun-Liang.
“While we are sad to see them go, we understand the club’s position and we part ways with our full support and appreciation."
DPMM joined the SPL, then the S.League, in 2009. However, due to a global ban on the Football Association of Brunei Darussalam, the club sat out a number of seasons before rejoining the league in 2012.
They went on to win league titles in 2015 and 2019 and also lifted the Singapore League Cup three times.
As a result of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions in Brunei, the club pulled out of the league during the 2020 season, and resumed participation last season.
“Over the years, we have been privileged to be part of a league that upholds the highest standards of professionalism, competition, and sportsmanship. More than just football, our time in the SPL has given us the invaluable gift of camaraderie, shared experiences, and lasting friendships,” said DPMM General Manager Mohamad Ali bin Haji Momin.
“The warmth, hospitality, and unwavering support extended to us by FAS and the Singapore football community have made our participation deeply meaningful, and for this, we are truly grateful.”
DPMM are currently sixth in the league, but remain in the running for the Singapore Cup.
They face Lion City Sailors in the second leg of the Singapore Cup semi-finals next week, having lost the first leg on Wednesday 2-3.
"The FAS and SPL family thank DPMM FC for their contributions over the past decade and more and wish them all the best as they embark on this new chapter," said FAS.
The SPL - formerly the S League - was officially launched in 1996 with eight local teams.
DPMM's departure leaves eight clubs in the league: Albirex Niigata, the Sailors, Tampines Rovers, Balestier Khalsa, Geylang International, Hougang United, Tanjong Pagar United and the Young Lions.