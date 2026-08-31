Brunner double sends Monaco top of Ligue 1 after 2-0 win over Marseille

MONACO, Aug 30 : Striker Paris Brunner netted a goal in each half as AS Monaco beat visitors Olympique de Marseille 2-0 to go top of the table as the only team with two wins from their opening two Ligue 1 games of the season.

Having started their campaign with a 1-0 away win over Le Havre last week, Monaco took the lead in the 13th minute when the Marseille defence was caught ball-watching as Brunner leaped between two defenders to head home a cross from Aleksandr Golovin.

Marseille controlled the ball for long spells but struggled to create shots on target, with their efforts often blocked by the home side's resolute rearguard.

Timothy Weah came close to equalising for the visitors in the 53rd minute with a powerful shot from a tight angle that hit the side netting.

It was to prove a costly miss as Brunner latched on to a long ball a minute later, speeding away from the defence before nonchalantly cutting inside and slotting the ball in at the far post to make it 2-0.

Earlier in the day, Esteban Lepaul scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 96th minute as Stade Rennais beat 10-man Le Mans 3-2, while Paris FC cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Nice.

On Friday, Paris St Germain scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw away to Lille, with Olympique Lyonnais held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre on Saturday night.

Monaco's second successive win leaves them top of the standings on six points, with Paris FC second on four, ahead of Lille and Lyon on goal difference. Reigning champions PSG occupy 11th spot after drawing their opening two games.

Auxerre are last in the 18-team table despite scoring three goals across two defeats.