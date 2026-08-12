Budkowski replaces Lowdon as Cadillac F1 team principal

LONDON, Aug 12 : Formula One newcomers Cadillac replaced their team boss after half a season on Wednesday with Marcin Budkowski replacing Graeme Lowdon with immediate effect in what they presented as a planned move.

Budkowski, a 49-year-old Polish-French engineer, has held positions at a number of teams including Ferrari and McLaren as well as the governing FIA.

Briton Lowdon, 61, had led General Motors-backed Cadillac from 2024 through the process of becoming the sport's 11th team, hiring personnel and seeing the cars line up on the starting grid in Melbourne for the first time last March.

Cadillac, not unexpectedly, are the only team yet to score a point in 11 rounds this season although they have performed better than Aston Martin for much of the time with experienced drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Cadillac said in a statement that Budkowski's arrival would help long-term competitive development.

"His appointment follows a planned leadership transition as the organization evolves from its initial build phase into the next stage of racing performance," Cadillac said in a statement, thanking Lowdon for his contribution.

Dan Towriss, the Cadillac F1 CEO who also runs team owners TWG Motorsports, said Budkowski "brings exceptional F1 experience, technical expertise and strategic leadership that will strengthen our organization and help us develop the winning mindset, tools and processes required for long-term success.”

Budkowski started in Formula One with now-defunct Prost in 2001 and then joined Ferrari before switching to McLaren in 2007.

In 2014 he moved to the FIA as technical and sporting coordinator before then working for Renault F1 from 2017-22, latterly as Alpine's executive director.

"My focus will be on aligning our people, tools and information flow so the right decisions are made quickly, and the performance of the car improves every time we go racing," he said.

The next race is the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 23. after the sport's European summer break.