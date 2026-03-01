Burnley fight back in vain as Damsgaard's winner seals Brentford's 4-3 win

BURNLEY, England, Feb 28 : Burnley fought back from three goals down to level the score but faced heartbreak in added time as a second strike from Mikkel Damsgaard sealed Brentford a 4-3 victory on Saturday, bringing his team within five points of the top-four teams in the Premier League.

Seventh-placed Brentford seemed to be cruising to victory after taking an early lead through Damsgaard, before Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade scored to put them 3-0 ahead in just 34 minutes.

But an own goal by Michael Kayode just before halftime opened a window for Burnley, and Hannibal Mejbri set up two second-half strikes by Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming to make it 3-3.

Flemming found the net again, only for the goal to be overturned by VAR for an offside. Damsgaard's winner sealed the visitors' first win in three league matches, as Ashley Barnes' late equaliser was also overturned due to handball.