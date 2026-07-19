Burns starts final day of Open with two-shot lead

SOUTHPORT, England, July 19 : American Sam Burns will begin the final day of the 154th British Open with a two-stroke lead at 10 under on Sunday, as he bids to win his first major title and become the 13th successive first-time champion at golf's oldest major.

There are plenty of players ready to pounce if he falters, though, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, who began his fourth round six shots behind but carded birdies on his opening two holes at a sun-baked Royal Birkdale.

Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, will start five shots behind Burns while big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau is a shot closer.

Sunshine and light to moderate breezes are expected for the final day's battle for the Claret Jug.

• Burns to start at 1320 GMT as he seeks to become the fourth successive American champion.

• Several players making moves up the leaderboard including Cameron Young, who was four under for his round after five holes to reach seven under.

• American Rickie Fowler posted a 66 on Sunday to finish on three under.

• Spain's former world No. 1 Jon Rahm's hopes of a charge took a dent as he drove out of bounds on the first tee and ended with a double bogey to be eight shots off the lead.

• World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was at three under for the championship approaching the turn.