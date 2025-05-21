Butte Montmartre to be climbed three times in final Tour stage

PARIS :The final stage of this year's Tour de France promises to be a competitive affair as the traditional procession towards the Champs Elysees has been replaced with a demanding route.

The 21st stage will set off from Mantes-la-Ville before going up the Butte Montmartre three times - the hill that decided the fate of the Olympics road race last year - and finishing on the Champs Elysees.

Authorities are expecting a huge turnout for the stage, but Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said it did not represent any "specific (security) challenge as we demonstrated during the Olympics.

"The mayor (Anne Hidalgo), the president (Emmanuel Macron)were enthusiastic about the idea," Nunez added.

"There will be a few thousand police officers (in Paris) on the final day."

The Tour has finished on the Champs Elysees every year since 1975, with the exception of 2024 when it ended in Nice.

The Champs Elysees stage is usually a festive ride to the avenue, where only the final sprint is contested, but this year's route is likely to break that scenario, although the sprinters still stand a chance.

"Climbing up the Butte Montmartre three times does not exclude the sprint specialists," Tour director Christian Prudhomme told a press conference.

"It's the glorious uncertainty of sport."

"It will add stress," said Jonas Vingegaard, the 2022 and 2023 Tour champion, said.