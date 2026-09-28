Logo
Logo

Sport

Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury

Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - September 24, 2026 England's Jos Buttler receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - September 24, 2026 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, caught by Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis off the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
28 Sep 2026 11:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 28 : Jos Buttler will miss England's one-day international Tri-series in Pakistan next month after suffering a hamstring injury against Sri Lanka last week, limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

The former England captain pulled up while batting during England's 16-run defeat at Headingley on Thursday. He initially retired hurt before returning to the crease later in the innings.

The 36-year-old was replaced by Jordan Cox for Sunday's third ODI at The Oval, where Cox scored 76 in England's 223-run win.

"Jos won't be in Pakistan," McCullum told reporters. "We know he's an incredible athlete, supremely fit and an ultra-professional, so he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible. But it's hard to judge how long that will be."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

England travel to Pakistan for a Tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka beginning on October 18. The side will head to Australia in November for three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals.

McCullum said Buttler's absence offered an opportunity to test England's depth ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup.

"It's disappointing not to have Jos, but it will be good for us to see where we're at," he said.

"Between now and 14 months' time, lots of things will go wrong. There'll be selections you think will happen and then someone will get injured, or there'll be a scheduling issue. You almost have to catastrophise these things a little to prepare yourself for that World Cup."

Next year's World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia starting on October 4.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement