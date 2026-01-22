Logo
'Buy one, get one free' tickets offered for young people for Milan opening ceremony
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Previews - Bormio, Italy - January 21, 2026 General view of banners depicting the logo for Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

22 Jan 2026 08:31PM
MILAN, Jan 22 : People aged 26 and under are being offered a "two for the price of one" deal on tickets for the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.

The offer applies to the cheapest category of tickets for the February 6 ceremony in Milan's San Siro stadium, which normally cost 260 euros ($305) each.

U.S. singer Mariah Carey and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli are among the stars who will perform at the opening.

The most expensive tickets for the ceremony cost 2,026 euros.

The Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, run from February 6-22.

More than one million tickets have been sold so far out of a total of around 1.5 million available for the Olympics, and the Paralympics, which follow in March, local organisers said, adding the figure was in line with their expectations.

($1 = 0.8551 euros)

Source: Reuters
