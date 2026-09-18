CAF's Motsepe backs East Africa hosts despite AFCON 2027 challenges

Sept 17 : Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said he remains confident Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will successfully host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, dismissing suggestions the tournament could be moved elsewhere.

Motsepe conceded there were challenges in preparations, but said CAF was committed to working with the countries to meet key deadlines.

"There will always be challenges and areas that require improvement, but we have to believe in ourselves as East Africans and Africans that we will work together and meet those deadlines," he told a press conference on Thursday.

Motsepe acknowledged, however, that significant work remained, with the three countries racing to complete facilities and infrastructure ahead of the tournament.

"I'm very proud of the good work that's taking place in Tanzania. And, we have nine months and part of my emphasis is we have to speed up, and we are here to work together to help, to assist. This is our AFCON."

The 2027 tournament, the first to be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, is provisionally scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17.