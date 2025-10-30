Logo
Calhanoglu double fires Inter to 3-0 win over struggling Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Petar Sucic scores their second goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Petar Sucic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
30 Oct 2025 06:38AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 06:39AM)
MILAN, Italy :Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice as Inter Milan earned a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Fiorentina on Wednesday to keep within touching distance of Serie A's two pace setters.

Third placed Inter trail Napoli and AS Roma, who are both on 21, by three points.

Fiorentina, whose results have been well below expectations, have yet to win a league match this season and are 19th with four points. Their poor form has put coach Stefano Pioli under growing pressure.

Inter controlled much of the match but several efforts were denied by Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea, who produced a series of impressive saves for the first hour.

The Spaniard was finally beaten in the 66th minute when Calhanoglu collected the ball outside the box and fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner to give Inter the breakthrough.

Five minutes later, Petar Sucic showcased his skill, weaving past the Fiorentina defence inside the area before slotting home from close range to double Inter's lead.

Fiorentina's evening turned into a total nightmare when Mattia Viti received his second yellow card for a tackle on Ange-Yoan Bonny inside the box in the 86th minute, and penalty specialist Calhanoglu made no mistake from the spot to hand Inter the 3-0 win.

Source: Reuters
