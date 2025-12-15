Calvert-Lewin one of England's best strikers, says Leeds boss Farke

LONDON, Dec 14 : Leeds United boss Daniel Farke hailed Dominic Calvert-Lewin as one of the leading strikers in the country after the Englishman netted his fourth goal in four games in a tight 1-1 draw at Brentford on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin, who has 11 England caps but hasn't played for the national team since 2021, headed in substitute Willy Gnonto's cross for his fifth goal of the season eight minutes from time to cancel out Jordan Henderson's goal for the hosts.

"He (Calvert-Lewin) right now delivers, more or less on a weekly, or with this schedule nearly twice-weekly, basis," said Farke.

"We're pretty fortunate and blessed to have him. For me, he's one of the best English strikers in this league."

At 35-years-old, Henderson became Brentford's oldest ever Premier League goalscorer, scoring his first league goal since netting for Liverpool in December 2021, having played in the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia before this season.

"Physically I feel very good," Henderson told Sky Sports.

"A point in this league is still good against a good Leeds team. We will take the point and move on."

Brentford boss Keith Andrews was nevertheless disheartened that his team couldn't hold on for the three points.

"They had a particularly good second half, I thought we controlled a lot of the first half in that they had a couple of moments but we controlled it," Andrews told the BBC.

"Then in the second half, the momentum shifted a little bit in their way, we scored and it was disappointing we couldn't see it out."

Brentford are 14th in the league standings on 20 points, with Leeds three points above the relegation zone in 17th.