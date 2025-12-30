Cameroon's Mbeumo feeling pressure to succeed, coach Pagou says

Dec 30 : Cameroon's ‌Bryan Mbeumo loves to play with freedom but is putting too much pressure on himself in search of success at the Africa Cup of Nations, coach David Pagou said on Tuesday.

Mbeumo, who switched allegiance after playing for France as a junior, carries the hopes of Cameroon at AFCON in Morocco as they ‌seek the African title for the first time ‌since 2017.

The 26-year-old Manchester United forward provided an assist for the five-times African champions in a 1-0 win over Gabon in their opening game but is yet to score.

"He’s putting too much pressure on himself, but I think he will manage that. He’s a great footballer, a ‍great player, even for this country. He loves this team and really wants to commit to being as effective as possible," he told a press conference.

"So today, again, in our little chat with him, the desire is there, ​to be present, to ‌step up, and to do great things."

Mbeumo has netted seven times in 29 national appearances.

"Bryan is a player who loves freedom, he ​has those qualities. So we are not going to deprive him of that and ⁠stop him from expressing himself ‌on the pitch the way he wants," Pagou said.

"It’s intentional that ​we let him express himself across the whole field. It’s true he’s had some difficulties flourishing."

Cameroon drew 1-1 against Ivory Coast ‍in their second Group F match and on Wednesday take on Mozambique, ⁠who have already reached the knockout stage.

"We will play without complexes, but we ​must respect this opponent, ‌which is improving and recently beat Gabon," Pagou said.

(Reporting ‍by ​Mohamed Yossry, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)