Canada, Brazil pressing ahead with Under-20 Women's World Cup amid FIFA turmoil

Aug 12 : Canada and Brazil have confirmed they will compete at next month's Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, becoming the latest federations to back participation despite an escalating governance dispute that has engulfed world football.

"We are forging ahead with plans to compete at the upcoming U-20 Women's World Cup," Canada Soccer said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday. "Nothing has changed from our end."

A spokesperson for Brazil's federation confirmed their attendance later on Wednesday, saying: "The Brazilian national team will be participating in the Women's U-20 World Cup."

The confirmations follows similar statements from France and New Zealand ahead of the first FIFA competition staged since UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously voted to support a boycott of FIFA events.

The massive football governance dispute was triggered after FIFA president Gianni Infantino proposed and then abandoned a plan ​to carve off the commercial rights to the World Cup and sell 20 per cent of them to private investors ​to raise about $4.2 billion.

The Polish federation said plans for the U20 event are in the final stage.

"The Polish Football Association (PZPN) has not received any information regarding the possible withdrawal of any participating team from the ​tournament," the federation said in Tuesday's statement to Reuters. "We believe that the current situation will be resolved swiftly.

"For many of these young players, this tournament represents an important milestone in their sporting careers, and we remain fully focused on delivering an event worthy of their talent and commitment."

Europe's football governing body UEFA reiterated their boycott threat last week, saying conditions had not been satisfied and that they had lost confidence in Infantino's leadership.

The United States are also expected to take part in the 24-nation tournament, although U.S. Soccer has declined to comment on the matter.

Women's football has been the first area of the sport to feel the impact of the dispute over FIFA's leadership.

FIFA's Under-17 Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in Morocco in October, while European teams including reigning European champions England have upcoming qualifying games for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.