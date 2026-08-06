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Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino
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Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026 Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Anne-Marie Sorvin

06 Aug 2026 03:42AM
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TORONTO, Aug 5 : Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that he did not have confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of his proposal to sell off commercial rights to the soccer World Cup.

"The idea that proper governance is not to disclose to your closest advisers, your chief operating officer, your fellow board members something of consequence ... that's fatal, should be fatal, and you lose confidence in that individual," Carney told reporters in Toronto.

"Certainly I don't have confidence in Mr. Infantino after this point, given what transpired, and given the nature of what transpired," he added.

Source: Reuters
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