Canada urge World Cup fans to cross US border for knockout stage: 'You don't have to leave us'

June 25 : Canada are calling on their red-clad army of supporters to follow them to the United States and cross a border many of them have been deliberately avoiding, after losing the chance to play a World Cup knockout game on home soil.

"We're sorry we have to leave you. But you don't have to leave us," the team posted on social media on Thursday alongside a letter to fans a day after their 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver ended any hope of a fourth consecutive game in Canada.

Instead, Canada are headed to Los Angeles for a round of 32 showdown against South Africa on Sunday and are hoping, for one weekend at least, that the pull of a World Cup knockout game will prove stronger than the politics.

The request comes at a delicate moment. Relations between Canada and the United States have been strained since President Donald Trump began threatening to absorb Canada as the 51st U.S. state shortly after winning the 2024 election.

Trump has since imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and automobiles, and repeatedly referred to Prime Minister Mark Carney as "governor". Many Canadians have responded by boycotting U.S. products and cancelling trips south of the border.

PATRIOTISM OR POLITICS

Canada needed only a draw against Switzerland on Wednesday to win Group B and keep their World Cup campaign on home soil for at least one more game. Now they are making their case to fans weighing patriotism against politics.

In their letter, addressed "Dear Canada", the team acknowledged the electric atmosphere at their first three World Cup matches.

Thousands of fans paraded to Toronto Stadium for Canada's 1-1 opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, turning the city's streets into a rolling wave of flags and chanting. Similar scenes followed in Vancouver, where Canada beat Qatar 6-0 before the loss to Switzerland ended their home run.

"Your belief has carried us through some of the biggest moments in our history," the letter said. "Thank you to the fans who have stood with us through every setback, every victory, and every step that brought us here."

The team also made a direct appeal to both longtime supporters and new converts.

"And to our new fans — welcome, we're so glad you're here," they said. "As we head to Los Angeles, we're inviting Canadians to stay with us every step of the way ... this journey isn't over. In many ways, it's only just beginning."