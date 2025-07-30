Canada's Buchanan makes Villarreal move permanent with five-year deal

Versatile Canadian international Tajon Buchanan has made his move to Villarreal permanent on a five-year contract after joining the LaLiga club in February on loan from Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old, who primarily plays as a midfielder but can also be a winger, passed a medical on Tuesday, Villarreal said in a statement.

Media reports said Buchanan joined Villarreal for a fee of around nine million euros ($10.39 million).

Buchanan, who joined Inter in January 2024 from Club Brugge, made 13 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal, who finished fifth last season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"He possesses physical power and speed when carrying the ball... with a knack for getting into scoring positions and the ability to provide assists," the Spanish side said.

Buchanan has also earned 51 caps for Canada.

Villarreal begin their LaLiga campaign on August 15 with a home game against Oviedo.

($1 = 0.8666 euros)