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Canadian government allocates $145 million for World Cup security
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Canadian government allocates $145 million for World Cup security

Canadian government allocates $145 million for World Cup security

Canada's Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 29, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable

30 Apr 2026 03:26AM
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TORONTO, April 29 : The Canadian government will allocate up to $145 million for security during the upcoming World Cup, Canada's public safety minister announced on Wednesday. 

Thirteen matches are set to take place in Toronto and Vancouver during the June 11-July 19 tournament, which Canada is hosting alongside the U.S. and Mexico. 

"This funding will support provinces and municipalities in their efforts to ensure people remain safe while enjoying the tournament, and ensure law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to deliver a safe and well-managed event," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said at a news conference in Toronto.

Toronto will see about $45 million of the money, while $100 million will be set aside for Vancouver.

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The investment builds on the $220 million the federal government has already allocated to the Canadian host cities.

Ottawa previously allocated up to $320 million for hosting the tournament.

Source: Reuters
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