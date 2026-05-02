Canadian player celebrates goal by promoting his real estate business

May 2 : Most players kiss the badge or point to the sky when they score a goal, but Canada's Tomasz Skublak whips out his business card.

The Inter Toronto striker, who doubles as a real estate agent when he is finding the net in the Canadian Premier League, turned his goal celebration into a marketing opportunity during Friday's 4-1 victory over defending champions Atletico Ottawa.

After a goalless first half, Skublak scored the opener five minutes after the restart when a long ball was launched behind the defence and he struck the ball past the keeper.

Skublak then rolled down his socks, pulled out his business card to show the camera and held up his hand like a phone, encouraging viewers to call him about their property needs in Ontario.

"I'm a full time player here at Inter Toronto, as well as a full time realtor. I figured, I spend a lot of money on marketing on business outside of football, so get some free marketing here," Skublak was quoted as saying by One Soccer.

The 28-year-old centre forward then grabbed another goal five minutes later to help move Toronto up to second in the standings.

Skublak is now the Canadian Premier League's top scorer this season - a remarkable achievement considering his schedule.

"Once training is finished, I am already on the phone with clients. It is tough, but I am managing it well," he told the CPL website in an interview last month.

"What my schedule typically looks like is training until 11:00 AM or 12:00, team lunch is done at 12:30 and I'm usually with clients from 1:00 until 9:00 - that's what my day looks like."